Morning Source: Emily From Haven Academy

Morning Source

Guest: Emily From Haven Academy



Originally Aired: August 19, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Emily from the new K-5 school Haven Academy (formerly called The Academy at Roots.)

With the growing need for safe, quality schooling in Nashville and surrounding areas, one of the premier music and dance studios in the Brentwood/Franklin area, ROOTS Academy, has partnered with a select group of teachers from Williamson County Schools to create a new school

Haven Academy provides in-person instruction for 84 students from 9am-1pm Monday through Thursday, with an option for after-school programming with the ROOTS Academy team, until 3:00 pm.

Haven Academy is a homeschool-based tutorial that will follow the scope and sequence of the Williamson County School System. Teachers will utilize Time4Learning.com as a curriculum base for instruction. The team has chosen this particular curriculum because it differentiates for every child and even allows students to work up or down a grade level if needed or desired.

Learn more here.

