Morning Source: Emily Daniels

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood Academy alum Emily Daniels who appeared on the Netflix Show “Sing On.”
Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.
Emily will release her debut EP, WELCOME TO A HEARTACHE in late July. The independent project, featuring five original tunes, will be available via all digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/Apple Music/iTunes/Pandora/Spotify/ Tidal) on Friday, July 23, 2021 (Symphonic Distribution).
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members.
