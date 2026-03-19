Morning Source
Guest: Elvis Festival
Originally Aired: March 18, 2026
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Host of the Elvis Festival, Tom Brown. The festival takes place at The Factory at Franklin, celebrating ten years this year. A few tickets still remain for shows this weekend.
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Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
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