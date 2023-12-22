Morning Source – Elliston Soda Shop

Morning Source

Guest: Elliston Soda Shop



Originally Aired: December 21, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ms. Linda from Elliston Soda Shop.

For thirty years, Ms. Linda has made pies for Elliston Soda Shop with a meringue that is a mile high. This holiday season, the diner offers a selection of pies made by Ms. Linda.

And if you are looking for a great spot to eat over the holiday break, check out Elliston Soda Shop’s brunch on Sunday, which has been brought back by popular demand. You can try the classics from the menu, like biscuits, breakfast platters, burgers, and a slice of Ms. Linda’s pie.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!