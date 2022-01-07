Morning Source – Elliana and Ethan Peal

Morning Source

Guest: Elliana and Ethan Peal



Originally Aired: January 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with junior ice dance skaters Elliana and Ethan Peal.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship competition is taking place in Nashville now through Sunday. Brother and sister, Junior Dance Competitors, Elliana and Ethan Peal competed at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship earlier this week placing third in the junior dance competition. We talked to them about how they balance being Williamson County students along with training and what you will find them doing during their downtime.

You can see the competition this weekend at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are still available here.

*****

