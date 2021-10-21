Morning Source: Eddie Lewis Founder of TOCA Football

Morning Source

Guest: Eddie Lewis Founder of TOCA Football



Originally Aired: September 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Eddie Lewis – Founder of TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world’s first technology-enabled soccer experience company who celebrates the expansion of its product offerings in its first Tennessee location.

Lewis, an ex-professional footballer, joined us from the new facility in Franklin at TOA Sports.

Lewis explained how he created the method TOCA where young soccer players use a smaller ball to hone their skills before playing with a regular size ball.

For the opening, TOCA is offering free one-time trials of TOCA Training to all first-time guests. To sign up for a free session online, go to https://book.tocafootball.com/location/nashville and use the promo code: NASH. To learn more about TOCA Nashville and to sign up for a free TOCA Strikers trial class, visit http://www.tocafootball.com/welcome-nashville/

TOCA Nashville-Franklin features 14 state-of-the-art TOCA Training studios and offers individual and multiplayer training programs, camps, and adult soccer leagues, and will expand its offerings next month to include TOCA Strikers, a program for kids 18 months to seven years old.

