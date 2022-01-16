Morning Source – Eat Well Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Eat Well Nashville 

Originally Aired: January 14, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matthew Ford with Eat Well Nashville.

Eat Well Nashville makes meal prep easy by offering meal options for all three meals a day. The great thing is there is no contract; you can order as few or as many as you need each week. Each week, they will deliver your meals to your home. And if you are looking for a healthy option for catering, Eat Well Nashville can assist with your next event.

Learn more at Eatwellnashville.com.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

