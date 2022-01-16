Morning Source – Eat Well Nashville

Morning Source

Guest: Eat Well Nashville



Originally Aired: January 14, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matthew Ford with Eat Well Nashville.

Eat Well Nashville makes meal prep easy by offering meal options for all three meals a day. The great thing is there is no contract; you can order as few or as many as you need each week. Each week, they will deliver your meals to your home. And if you are looking for a healthy option for catering, Eat Well Nashville can assist with your next event.

Learn more at Eatwellnashville.com.

