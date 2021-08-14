Morning Source: Duck Donuts

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matt Davenport from Duck Donuts, now open in Brentwood Tennessee.
Duck Donuts is located at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1000 in Brentwood’s Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
