Morning Source – Drew Richey and Shawn Perry

Morning Source

Guest: Drew Richey and Shawn Perry



Originally Aired: July 7, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Drew Richey and Shawn Perry, who just released a book titled “Finding Your Financial Advisor.”

Their debut book was released on July 5 and is a one-hour guide to simplify the complicated world of financial services and help readers find the right fit for their needs.

The book talks about how to be financially prepared: going through a divorce, dealing with the loss of a loved one, preparing for retirement, or just navigating uncertain times like a worldwide pandemic.

Find more information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!