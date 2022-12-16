Morning Source – Dr. Motley

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Dr. Motley 

Originally Aired: December 16, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Motley who practices Chinese Medicine in Franklin.

We discussed ways to stay well during the holidays. Three important things to do in this busy season- take vitamin D, avoid overindulging in sugar, and finds ways to reduce stress.

Learn more about Dr. Motley here. 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

