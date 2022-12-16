Morning Source – Dr. Motley

Morning Source

Guest: Dr. Motley



Originally Aired: December 16, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Dr. Motley who practices Chinese Medicine in Franklin.

We discussed ways to stay well during the holidays. Three important things to do in this busy season- take vitamin D, avoid overindulging in sugar, and finds ways to reduce stress.

Learn more about Dr. Motley here.

