Morning Source
Guest: Dr. Malchow
Originally Aired: June 9, 2026
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Dr. Malchow with Tennessee Ketamine and Wellness discuss the use of Ketamine in treatment for addiction and the as a way to reduce the use of opioids.
Find more information here.
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Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
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