Morning Source: Downtown Franklin – Paint the Town Orange

Guest: Downtown Franklin – Paint the Town Orange



Originally Aired: September 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jill Burgin from the Downtown Franklin Association about the upcoming “Paint the Town Orange” promotion, a way to celebrate fall in downtown Franklin despite the cancelation of Pumpkinfest.

For “Paint the Town Orange,” Downtown Franklin will be decorated with engaging store windows, banners, fall plantings and photo ops where people can take selfies and tag #downtownfranklintn and #franklintn. Every week will include fun activities, online costume contests and special merchant promotions. For updates, visit www.DowntownFranklinTn.com/Orange

For the month of October, each week will have a different theme.

Oct. 1-10: Harvesting History & Culture: Historic and cultural sites and art galleries

Oct 10-17: Bountiful Brews: Octoberfest themed pub and restaurant crawls

Oct. 17-24: Seasonal Shopping: Retail stores and boutiques

Oct. 24-29: Autumnal Treats: Restaurants, bakeries and food shops

Oct. 30 -31 – “Paint the Town Orange” weekend celebration

Plus, the familiar pumpkin tree typically seen during Pumpkinfest will be set up downtown so you can capture your yearly family photo.

