Morning Source: Downtown Franklin – Paint the Town Orange

Guest: Downtown Franklin – Paint the Town Orange
Originally Aired: September 14, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jill Burgin from the Downtown Franklin Association about the upcoming “Paint the Town Orange” promotion, a way to celebrate fall in downtown Franklin despite the cancelation of Pumpkinfest.
For “Paint the Town Orange,” Downtown Franklin will be decorated with engaging store windows, banners, fall plantings and photo ops where people can take selfies and tag #downtownfranklintn and #franklintn. Every week will include fun activities, online costume contests and special merchant promotions. For updates, visit www.DowntownFranklinTn.com/Orange
For the month of October, each week will have a different theme.
Oct. 1-10: Harvesting History & Culture: Historic and cultural sites and art galleries
Oct 10-17: Bountiful Brews: Octoberfest themed pub and restaurant crawls
Oct. 17-24: Seasonal Shopping: Retail stores and boutiques
Oct. 24-29: Autumnal Treats: Restaurants, bakeries and food shops
Oct. 30 -31 – “Paint the Town Orange” weekend celebration
Plus, the familiar pumpkin tree typically seen during Pumpkinfest will be set up downtown so you can capture your yearly family photo.
