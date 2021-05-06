Morning Source: Delivery Dudes

Morning Source

Guest: Delivery Dudes



Originally Aired: April 14, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rob Welter and Guy Stanke from Delivery Dudes about some exciting new changes to their business that will allow them to expand and deliver to new areas.

About Delivery Dudes:

Delivery Dudes has partnered with dozens of restaurants for delivery and has implemented unique strategies to ensure food quality is top-notch. They have a passion to deliver fresh food exactly as ordered. Learn more at https://deliverydudes.com/food-delivery/franklin-tn

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!