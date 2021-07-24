Morning Source: Delivery.com

Morning Source

Guest: Delivery.com



Originally Aired: June 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local food delivery service Delivery.com (formerly Delivery Dudes).

The company was founded by Guy and Kim Stanke. Guy and his wife Kim had the vision for a local delivery company helping local restaurants in the age of convenience. Through delivery.com, you can get food delivered to your home, office, neighborhood pool, park, etc..

Since the company’s founding, the “Dudes” have survived everything from floods to a pandemic. The popular delivery service recently announced it was partnering with Delivery.com as part of its ongoing efforts to stay competitive with new, out-of-town services.

Delivery.com has a passion to deliver fresh food exactly as ordered. Learn more at https://www.delivery.com/franklin.

***

