Morning Source: David’s Dream, Nonprofit

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Morning Source
Guest: David’s Dream, Nonprofit

Originally Aired: July 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rena from David’s Dream, a nonprofit was created to serve children in need. Each year they hold a fundraiser so they can provide shoes to refugee children in the area.

Due to COVID, they have created an online shop where each purchase will go to fund their program.

Shopping at David’s Dream Fundraising site is now open until August 2. Find the online fundraiser here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!


Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

