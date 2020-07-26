Morning Source: David’s Dream, Nonprofit





Morning Source

Guest: David’s Dream, Nonprofit



Originally Aired: July 13, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rena from David’s Dream, a nonprofit was created to serve children in need. Each year they hold a fundraiser so they can provide shoes to refugee children in the area.

Due to COVID, they have created an online shop where each purchase will go to fund their program.

Shopping at David’s Dream Fundraising site is now open until August 2. Find the online fundraiser here.

