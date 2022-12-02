Morning Source -Dailey & Vincent

Morning Source

Guest: Dailey & Vincent



Originally Aired: December 2, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Darrin Vincent about their upcoming show at the Franklin Theater.

The duo has filmed shows in the past at the Franklin Theater; this time, they are bringing their holiday show with all of the classics and a few originals.

Find tickets here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!