Morning Source: Curtis Rempel from High Valley

Originally Aired: June 12, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Curtis Rempel from country duo High Valley. High Valley comprises of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel and they recently released a new EP called “High Valley Grew Up on That.”

Learn more at highvalleymusic.com.

