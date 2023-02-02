Morning Source – Crowder

Morning Source

Guest: Crowder



Originally Aired: February 2, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Christian music artist, Crowder.

Crowder is now out on tour with TobyMac on the Hits Deep Tour stopping in Nashville on Feb. 19 at Bridgestone Arena.

He shared with us about his latest album Milk and Honey, and we learned about his Christmas album Milk and Cookies. And as we anticipate the show coming to Nashville, he shared what we can expect when it stops at Bridgestone Arena.

Find tickets here.

