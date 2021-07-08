Morning Source: Craig Campbell

Morning Source

Guest: Craig Campbell

Originally Aired: October 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Craig Campbell about his event in Spring Hill, Under a Starlit Sky.

Follow Craig Campbell on Facebook for the latest news.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!