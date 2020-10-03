Morning Source: Courtney Foley, MSPAS, PA-C From Williamson Medical Center

Morning Source

Guest: Courtney Foley, MSPAS, PA-C From Williamson Medical Center



Originally Aired: June 24, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Courtney Foley, PA-C From Williamson Medical Center about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this interview originally aired at the end of June and focused on Fourth of July travel, it is great advice for those who are considering a trip over fall break.

