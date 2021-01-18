Morning Source: Country Music Hall of Fame

Morning Source

Guest: Country Music Hall of Fame

Originally Aired: October 6, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sharon Brawner from the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Hall of Fame reopened in September 2020 after being closed for about six months.

