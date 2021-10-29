Morning Source: Country Fusion Workout

Morning Source

Guest: Country Fusion Workout



Originally Aired: July 7, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elizabeth from Country Fusion Workout, located at 2416 Music Valley Dr Suite 142 in Nashville.

Country Fusion is not just a workout program; it is a lifestyle! Participants attend a 50-minute class, where they can burn about 500 calories in a LIIT-based line dance workout. The class focuses on actual country line dances, while “fusing” four other types of dances and music.

Country Fusion is also available for small events, like bachelorette parties, girls night out, etc….

Learn more at countryfusion.net.

