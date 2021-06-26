Morning Source: Country Artist Robert Counts

Morning Source

Guest: Artist Robert Counts



Originally Aired: September 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country artist Robert Counts.

Counts grew up in rural Franklin, Tennessee. He started playing guitar and singing at his church, where he led worship throughout his teens, but it wasn’t until after he graduated from Lee University with a degree in Biochemistry that he committed to a career in music. After winning a songwriter’s round at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Downtown Franklin, he earned a cash price and the attention of an industry publisher, who offered him his first songwriting agreement. From there, he went on to write professionally on Music Row, eventually inking a management deal with famed writer-producer Jimmy Ritchey, who encouraged him to pursue a career as a performer.

Follow Robert Counts on Facebook.

