Morning Source: Country Artist Raleigh Keegan

Morning Source

Guest: Country Artist Raleigh Keegan



Originally Aired: May 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with rising country artist Raleigh Keegan.

Raleigh spoke with us about his upcoming album, Clocks Roll , which will release on October 15th.

Keegan was adopted after his birth mother was incarcerated on drug-related charges, his songwriting reflects that honesty as he expresses gratitude to his mother for making the decision for him to be adopted to a family that provided him a better life.

Without the backing of a record label, Keegan has done some crazy things, he sold his house to pay for his first EP and booked 150 shows per year on his own in his first three years of his career which included him opening for Keith Urban.

For the latest updates follow him on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ raleighkeegan.

***

