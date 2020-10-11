Morning Source: Country Artist Matt Stell

Morning Source

Guest: Country Artist Matt Stell



Originally Aired: June 25, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissmans talks with country artist Matt Stell.

His song “Prayed for You” catapulted Stell to country music success in 2019, a life-changer of a song that spent two weeks at the number one spot. As the only debut single to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2019, and one of NSAI’s “10 Songs We Wish We’d Written,” the hit has gone on to rack up some impressive stats with over 270 million streams, his first RIAA Platinum certification and more than 20 million views of its official music video to date.

Stell’s new EP ‘Better Than That’ is out October 16th and the title track is available now. Give it a listen and pre-save the EP here: https://ms.lnk.to/BTTEP.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!