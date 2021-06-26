Morning Source: Country Artist Hannah Dasher

Morning Source

Guest: Country Artist Hannah Dasher



Originally Aired: June 2, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country recording artist Hannah Dasher.

A Nashville transplant by way of Coastal Georgia with a dream and a six string, Hannah Dasher is making waves in country music. With influences ranging from Dolly and Aretha to Eric Church and Tom Petty, some compare Hannah Dasher’s sound to “Hot Chicken with Honey,” writes Ole Red.

Learn more about Hannah Dasher at hannahdashermusic.com and Follow on Facebook.

