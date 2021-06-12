Morning Source: Country Artist Drake White

Morning Source

Guest: Country Artist Drake White



Originally Aired: August 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman chats with country artist Drake White, to talk about his one year anniversary of collapsing on stage, his recovery, and his upcoming projects.

*Note: Drake White is not driving a car during this interview but is a passenger.

Don’t miss the Low Country Boil with Drake White on June 20, 2021 at Cabana Taps in Nashville. Music takes place 12pm – 7pm, special music guests include Josh Kiser, David J & Tom O’Connor. Cabana Taps is located at 1910 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212.

Learn more about Drake White at drakewhite.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!