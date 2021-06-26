Morning Source: Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar

Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar opened in early June in the Oh My Chives Natural Market Co-op, located at 7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.
Cornell Brother’s Coffee offers brewed coffee, cold brew, cafe au lait, chai latte, and more. Iced coffee selections include ice vanilla and ice caramel latte, with nondairy options of hemp, oat, and almond milk. A selection of bakery items will be available.
Cornell Brother’s Coffee supports Second Harvest Food Bank Of Middle Tennessee with a portion of the proceeds from every bag of beans purchased going toward the organization. During the grand opening, they will be hosting a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank by asking attendees to please bring a canned good or other non-perishable food items for donation.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.