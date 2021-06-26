Morning Source: Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar

Morning Source

Guest: Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar



Originally Aired: June 3, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Peter Cornell from the Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar in Nolensville Tennessee.

Cornell Brothers Espresso Bar opened in early June in the Oh My Chives Natural Market Co-op, located at 7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee offers brewed coffee, cold brew, cafe au lait, chai latte, and more. Iced coffee selections include ice vanilla and ice caramel latte, with nondairy options of hemp, oat, and almond milk. A selection of bakery items will be available.

Cornell Brother’s Coffee supports Second Harvest Food Bank Of Middle Tennessee with a portion of the proceeds from every bag of beans purchased going toward the organization. During the grand opening, they will be hosting a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank by asking attendees to please bring a canned good or other non-perishable food items for donation.

