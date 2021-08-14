Morning Source: Comedian Michael Jr

Morning Source

Guest: Comedian Michael Jr



Originally Aired: March 26, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author/Comedian Michael Jr. to talk about his new book Funny How Life Works.

Funny How Life Works is a behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of comedian Michael Jr. Infused with the same laugh-out-loud humor and practical wisdom that define his stand-up acts, Michael shares a collection of stories meant to inspire readers to embrace their purpose–their “punchline.”

Michael Jr. proposes that life is more similar to comedy than we know. Rather than assuming that our days are random and obstacles are unfortunate, Michael Jr. encourages readers to strategically embrace each life event as part of a setup, leading to their punchline.

