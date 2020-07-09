Morning Source: Code Ninjas Franklin





Morning Source

Guest: Code Ninjas Franklin



Originally Aired: May 27, 2020

Morning Source talks with Code Ninjas Franklin. Code Ninjas Franklin offers year round and summer camp coding sessions for kids. This summer, they have in-person and virtual camps. Spots are still available for July camps! Learn more here.

