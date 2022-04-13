Morning Source – Clean Juice Cool Springs

Morning Source
Guest: Clean Juice of Cool Springs
Originally Aired: April 11, 2022
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Maylissa Ballance from Clean Juice of Cool Springs.
Clean Juice of Cool Springs just opened at 2000 Meridian in the former Grabba Green location. Ballance shares with us her two favorite juices – cacao milk and Red, a combination of beets, carrots, apple, and lemon. You can also find a selection of salads, wraps, sandwiches, and smoothies.
Find more information here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!