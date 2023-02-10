Morning Source – City of Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner

Morning Source

Guest: Chief Deb Faulkner



Originally Aired: February 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with City of Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

Chief Faulkner is part of the Find Hope Franklin initiative and talks about why the topic of mental health is so vital to our community.

Read also Five Questions with Chief Faulkner here.

