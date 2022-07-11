Morning Source – City of Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore on Find Hope Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: City of Franklin Mayor Moore/Find Hope Franklin



Originally Aired: July 11, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the City of Franklin Dr. Ken Moore about Find Hope Franklin.

In talking about Find Hope Franklin, Mayor Moore says, “We want to reduce the stigma of talking about it with friends, family, and health professionals. If we can prevent one suicide, it’s worth it.”

Visit the website Find Hope Franklin for resources. Read the Q&A with Mayor Moore about Find Hope Franklin here.

