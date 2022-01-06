Morning Source – City of Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson

Morning Source

Guest: City of Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson



Originally Aired: January 6, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with City of Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.

Williamson County experienced its second snow event this week, Chief Johnson shared with us an update on road conditions and safety tips when traveling in the snow.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!