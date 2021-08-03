Morning Source: City of Brentwood

Morning Source

Guest: City of Brentwood



Originally Aired: May 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kirk Bednar from the City of Brentwood and Sarah Johnson from Brentwood Rotary about the new inclusive playground at Granny White Park. You can donate to this project here: https://brentwoodinclusiveplayground.org/.

***

