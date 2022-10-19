Morning Source -Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Cindy Siler 

Originally Aired: October 19, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare, about Find Hop Franklin.

Siler shared with us why Mercy Community Healthcare joined the Find Hope initiative, what services they offer, and the most significant need in mental health today.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

