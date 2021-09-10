Morning Source: Christine Fekete

Morning Source

Guest: Christine Fekete



Originally Aired: September 3, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with former Franklin resident Christine Fekete who will perform at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin.

This will be Fekete’s first hometown show at the Franklin Theatre since moving across the country, she tells us her show will have relatable moments for everyone.

If you want to attend the show but are unable to purchase a ticket, Fekete asks you to send her a message on her Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/ christine.k.fekete

A few tickets still remain on the Franklin Theatre website:

https://secure. franklintheatre.com/websales/ pages/info.aspx?evtinfo= 293744~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b- b937-600bdd7c5904&showing= 293745&

