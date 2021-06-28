Morning Source: Chris Thomas From Made South

Morning Source

Guest: Chris Thomas From Made South



Originally Aired: May 20, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chris Thomas from Made South about a new event with chef Maneet Chauhan.

Franklin Food and Wine is hosting a monthly Sunday Supper event at the Harpeth Hotel in Franklin. The first Sunday Supper took place in late May and the second installment will take place Sunday, July 11.

Guests at Sunday Supper will enjoy a unique, multi-course culinary experience created by three award-winning chefs. If you choose the ticket with Beverage Pairings, your courses will be paired with delicious wines or cocktails. Seating will be community style, but if you have friends attending and would like to sit together, you can note that during your purchase.

Guests will also have the opportunity to hear about the vision for Franklin Food & Wine, a world class food & wine festival being created by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and MADE SOUTH founder Christopher H. Thomas.

Find more information here.

