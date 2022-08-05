Morning Source – CHLSY

Morning Source

Guest: CHLSY



Originally Aired: August 4, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chelsea Gilliland from the band CHSLY.

CHLSY is made up of front-woman Chelsea Gilliland, bassist Sean Swanson and drummer Sawyer Dodds, all of which had a hand in writing and producing the new single “555,” alongside musician Jon Ezzo. Born in Massachusetts and having lived in Spain and California, Gilliland now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where she graduated from Belmont University with a concentration in songwriting and a minor in the music business. Take a listen as we talk about the new single, what is was like to be a student at Belmont and how the band came together.

