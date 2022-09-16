Morning Source -Chef Austin from Huckleberry Brewing Company

Morning Source

Guest: Huckleberry Brewing Company



Originally Aired: September 14, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chef Austin from Huckleberry Brewing Company.

Chef Austin was recently promoted from sous chef to head chef at Huckleberry Brewing Company. They are working on releasing a fall menu featuring a rotating list of soups and more. His favorite right- the quesadilla.

Find Huckleberry Brewing Company at 600 Frazier Drive, Franklin.

