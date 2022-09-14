Morning Source -Chef Alex Belew

Morning Source

Guest: Chef Alex Belew



Originally Aired: September 13, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local Chef Alex Belew.

Belew will appear on this season of Hell’s Kitchen. He told us how he auditioned for the show, hint; this was his second time auditioning and a funny moment behind the scenes while making the show.

Hell’s Kitchen kicks off on September 29th at Fox, 7 pm.

