Morning Source: Chef Alex Belew From Dallas & Jane

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Morning Source
Guest: Chef Alex Belew From Dallas & Jane

Originally Aired: May 22, 2020

Morning Source talks with Chef Alex Belew from Dallas & Jane. Dallas & Jane (Made South Hospitality) will open in Franklin next year. Made South Hospitality is also planning to open family-oriented restaurant as well.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!


Previous articleWilliamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here