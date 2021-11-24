Morning Source – Cheekwood Botanical Gardens

Morning Source

Guest: Cheekwood Botanical Gardens



Originally Aired: November 17, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Hall Whitaker from Cheekwood.

Cheekwood Holiday Lights kicked off on Saturday, November 20th. Just ahead of the holiday event, two reindeer arrived at Cheekwood for the event until Santa needs them on Christmas eve. At this year’s event, you can enjoy s’mores, cocktails, and a walk in the garden through the lights.

Find more information here.

