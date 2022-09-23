Morning Source -Chase Matthew

Morning Source

Guest: Chase Matthew



Originally Aired: September 23, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local Chase Matthews.

Matthews is playing a hometown show at Assembly Food Hall’s Skydeck tonight. The up-and-coming country artist tells how he’s always known music was the path for me. A hometown show is even more special to share with his local fans, and he’s got big plans to one day play at Bridgestone.

Learn more about Chase Matthew here.

