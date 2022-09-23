Morning Source -Chase Matthew

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Chase Matthew 

Originally Aired: September 23, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local Chase Matthews.

Matthews is playing a hometown show at Assembly Food Hall’s Skydeck tonight. The up-and-coming country artist tells how he’s always known music was the path for me. A hometown show is even more special to share with his local fans, and he’s got big plans to one day play at Bridgestone.

Learn more about Chase Matthew here. 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleMorning Source -Tom and Amanda Dyer
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here