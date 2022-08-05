Morning Source – Chapel Hart

Morning Source

Guest: Chapel Hart



Originally Aired: August 4, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the trio Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart, the county trio who received a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent shared with us what they have been up to since the show, what it was it was like receiving Dolly Parton’s reaction to their song, “You Can Have Him Jolene” and when they will be headed back to AGT for the live shows.

