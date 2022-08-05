Morning Source – Chapel Hart

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Chapel Hart 

Originally Aired: August 4, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the trio Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart, the county trio who received a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent shared with us what they have been up to since the show, what it was it was like receiving Dolly Parton’s reaction to their song, “You Can Have Him Jolene” and when they will be headed back to AGT for the live shows.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleMorning Source – CHLSY
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here