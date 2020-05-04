Morning Source

Guest: Catherine Montgomery With Williamson County Health Dept.

Originally Aired: April 17th

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Catherine Montgomery – County Director, Williamson County Health Department.

Of note: The Williamson County Health Department has relocated its COVID-19 drive through testing site to the Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. Testing is available at the Ag Center Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm.

