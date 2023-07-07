Morning Source – Cassie Stephens

Morning Source

Guest: Cassie Stephens

Originally Aired: July 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with our favorite art teacher Cassie Stephens.

Stephens, who previously won the Netflix show Nailed It! is now hosting a show on YouTube called Pack It. The Packaging Recycling Design Challenge, presented by the Paper and Packaging Board’s How Life Unfolds® campaign , returns with new designers and judges for a new challenge! Designers face off for the ultimate sustainability challenge for a chance to win $5,000. Given only 10 hours, the designers are tasked to create innovative designs using only paper-based materials and survive the ultimate test – the drop challenge.

She shared with us how the hosting gig came about and what it was like to host instead of being a contestant.

