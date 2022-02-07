Morning Source – Cassadee Pope

Morning Source

Guest: Cassadee Pope



Originally Aired: November 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country artist Cassadee Pope.

It’s been almost ten years since Cassadee Pope was named the winner of The Voice. Now, the country artist has released a new album, Thrive. In addition, Pope talks about working with BNA airport and Mars Petcare and how they are making it more pet-friendly for your next trip.

