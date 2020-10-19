Morning Source: Caregivers by WholeCare

Morning Source

Guest: Caregivers by WholeCare



Originally Aired: September 21, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elizabeth Moss from Caregivers by WholeCare.

Learn more at caregiversbywholecare.com.

About Caregivers by WholeCare

Since 1997, Caregivers by WholeCare founder Elizabeth Moss realized there had to be a better option for caregiving. Her extensive experience in nursing, alcohol and drug treatment, and geriatrics has profoundly impacted her philosophy.

She’s been a devoted and professional caregiver since 1994 in the areas of Assessment Training, Activities Therapy, Certified Nursing Technician, Licensed Practical Nurse of Geriatrics and Integrative Health Practices such as Reflexology, Aromatherapy, and other modes of therapeutic care.

One thing she found missing was an awareness of caring for the whole person. She witnessed first-hand the positive impact of this approach and out of that experience this company was founded.

Central to their approach is what they like to call the WholeCare Difference: caregiving by taking care of the whole person–body, mind and spirit.

***

