Morning Source – Camp Hideout Movie

Morning Source

Guest: Jason Brown, CEO Called Higher Studios



Originally Aired: October 27, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jason Brown, CEO of Called Higher Studios.

Family feature Camp Hideout was recently filmed in Williamson County. Brown tells us places you will notice throughout the movie in Williamson County, a chase in the Westhaven Community, Deer Run Retreat, and a church in Leiper’s Fork.

You’ll also see legendary actor Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown from Back to the Future) and High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu.

The movie is now ready for editing before making its debut in early 2022. Brown says they plan to have a Williamson County premiere night to welcome the community.

Called Higher Studios is a fan-owned company, if you are interested in making an investment, find more details on the website here.

